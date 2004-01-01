Jordan Henderson reacts to becoming first Liverpool captain to lift six different trophies

Jordan Henderson became the first captain in Liverpool's history to win six different trophies with the armband following the Reds' FA Cup triumph on Saturday.

Liverpool and Chelsea drew 0-0 after 120 minutes at Wembley in a rematch of this season's Carabao Cup final and once again prevailed via a penalty shootout.

Having already won the Premier League, Champions League, Carabao Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup as captain, Henderson took his place in history as the Reds' only captain to ever lift all six major honours available to them.

When asked how it felt to have such an achievement to his name by BBC Sport, Henderson said: "That's what I'm here for, lifting trophies. We've worked so hard all season, so to come here and get over the line means a lot. Everyone, the fans, the players, the whole club, it's a big moment for us.

"We haven't been in this final for a long time so to come here and win it is pretty special.

"It was difficult, we knew it would be. We've had so many games in a short space of time, a big blow with Mo [Salah] going off after Fab [Fabinho] the other day.

"But that's what we're all about, the attitude, the mentality to keep going and work for each other, dig in when it's tough. To win it on penalties again is incredible. A lot of credit's got to go for the boys.

Henderson was then asked whether Liverpool are now winning the trophies their quality deserves, adding: "Yeah, listen, it's fine margins, especially in finals as we've known in the last two. We've just got to give everything like we always do, work for each other.

"The players that we've got are incredible. Some of the talent we've got in the dressing room and the personalities and you put that together and you win trophies. We've won two so far this season, we've still got some big games left, we need to keep going right towards the end and see what we finish on."