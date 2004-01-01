Jordan Henderson replaces Kalvin Phillips in England squad

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has joined up with the England squad for the Nations League clashes with Italy and Germany.

Gareth Southgate initially omitted the former Sunderland midfielder after he suffered a hamstring injury in Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Newcastle earlier this month. The injury at the time was reported to be ‘serious,’ but he has made a speedier recovery than expected.

It’s a timely boost for England, who saw fellow midfielder Kalvin Phillips withdraw over the weekend with a shoulder injury. Phillips has struggled to make any real impact at Manchester city since a big-money move from Leeds last summer, but much of that is down to aggravating a shoulder injury in a friendly against Barcelona.

He now faces the prospect of missing the World Cup should he require surgery, which would likely make the 69-capped Henderson a key man for England in Qatar.

"I don’t know [how long he will be out for], I am not a doctor but in a good way he can arrive of course the World Cup," Man City boss Pep Guardiola said of Phillips.

"I think so but I am not a doctor. The doctor says the only solution right now is to do what we have to do."

England face a tough double-header in the Nations League, playing European champions Italy at San Siro on Friday before welcoming Germany to Wembley the following Monday.