Jordan Henderson responds to claims he urged Jude Bellingham to join Liverpool

Jordan Henderson has denied reports he recently urged England teammate Jude Bellingham to join Liverpool during the World Cup.

The two formed something of a bromance in Qatar with their celebration for Bellingham's goal against Iran in the tournament opener. It was soon suggested that Henderson would be trying to convince the 19-year-old to head to Liverpool next summer.

Liverpool are among the leading suitors for Bellingham but are facing real competition from the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid as they pursue a deal which is expected to be worth in excess of £100m.

New Liverpool signing Cody Gakpo recently admitted speaking to Virgil van Dijk about the Reds before making his move, but Henderson was adamant he has done nothing of the sort with Bellingham.

"No I don't think so. I think we concentrate on playing at the World Cup really. Other people do talk because I get on well with Jude but with England everyone gets on well," he told Viaplay.

"I'm sure for Virgil it's nice to have another familiar face to come in and it's someone he's played with. So, very positive and hopefully he can finish the season strongly for us and give us a boost."

90min understands Bellingham plans to make a decision on his future in 2023 and is yet to fully rule out remaining with Dortmund, who have urged him to remain in Germany for at least one more season before following in the footsteps of Erling Haaland.

Liverpool, along with City and Real, have made their case to Bellingham's entourage and are now waiting for his final decision.