Jordan Henderson has revealed that he has been reflecting on Liverpool's "incredible" season while in lockdown.





The Reds have dropped only five Premier League points all campaign, scoring 66 goals and conceding just 21. Jurgen Klopp's side need six wins from their final nine games to equal Manchester City's record points tally of 100 recorded during the 2017/18 season.





A significant factor in Liverpool's success have been the performances of their captain in midfield. The former Sunderland man has even been touted as an potential winner of the PFA Player of the Year award.





The 29-year-old has been using this time away from the pitch to look back on a remarkable few months for his side and he also explained how he hoped to use this as motivation when the season resumes.





"You do reflect a lot more and look back at things, especially with the time we’ve been sort of off," Henderson told Liverpool's website.





"I haven’t so much looked forward, I’ve actually looked back a little bit more in terms of the season and actually what we’ve achieved so far is incredible really, as a team.





"It’s more about using that as motivation within training to keep going, because when the time comes we want to make sure we’re in the best shape we possibly can be to finish off as good as we have been for all season really.





"We want to make sure that when the time is right and we do start playing games again, we pick up where we left off and continue to perform at the highest level, which, looking back, has been incredible for a long period of time."





Henderson was speaking after the Liverpool squad resumed training in small groups earlier this week. While several Premier League players have supported football's return, others have expressed doubts. Troy Deeney has gone as far as rule himself out indefinitely due to safety concerns.



