Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson has named the top five teammates from his career thus far, springing a little bit of a surprise with his final selection.





The Sunderland academy graduate joined Liverpool for a £16m fee in 2011 and has gone on to make 359 appearances for the Reds, also winning 55 caps for the England national team.





Henderson arrived from Sunderland for £16m in 2011

Since he was announced as Liverpool captain in 2015, the Reds have reached back-to-back Champions League finals - winning one - and are poised to secure their maiden Premier League triumph this time around, with Henderson serving a key function in Jurgen Klopp's system at Anfield.





Now, speaking in an interview with Rio Ferdinand in a episode of Ferdinand's 'The Locker Room' series on YouTube, the 29-year-old has revealed who his top five teammates from his career so far are, with no current dressing room sharers allowed.





He included four former Anfieldians with his first four picks, beginning: "Obviously Stevie [Steven Gerrard], what he done for me personally and everything about him, he'd be right at the top.





"[Luis] Suarez was a born winner and never got injured. Even when he was injured he would play. Never was in the treatment room.





"Just that mentality, loved playing football, always wanted to play whether he was injured or had a niggle or a knock. His mentality was so good.





Liverpool came so close to the title in the 2013/14 campaign

"Raheem [Sterling]. I saw him at the start of his journey and it's been incredible till now for him. I'm sure he can still improve and get better, so I'm excited to see what's to come from him," he added.





"[Philippe] Coutinho so good as a player, technically. Again just loved playing football, wanted to be out there enjoying playing football. Such a top player and a great lad as well."





While there were no surprises regarding the aforementioned quartet, his final pick may raise a few eyebrows considering he was a modern-day legend at Liverpool's bitter rivals.





Henderson with England teammate Wayne Rooney

"[Wayne] Rooney. Tough for a Liverpool man but we'll open it up a bit so my United fans don't hate us as much. He could do everything. What a player," Henderson concluded.





"To be able to play with him for England was special for me."



