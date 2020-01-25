Jordan Henderson Sends Cheeky Message to Former Teammate Danny Ings Ahead of Reunion

​Jordan Henderson has playfully joked that he hopes that former teammate and in-form striker Danny Ings has a 'stinker' ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Southampton on Saturday.

The Reds come head-to-head with the Saints this weekend as they seek to extend their already formidable lead at the top of the table, and Liverpool skipper Henderson is well aware who the danger man is for Southampton.

The 27-year-old has been on fire this season, bagging 14 goals in 24 ​Premier League appearance for ​Southampton. As a result, Henderson wrote in his official programme notes (via ​The Mirror): “What can I say about Danny Ings ? Well, firstly I hope he has a stinker today, but I know it’s highly unlikely."





​Henderson continued to lavish praise on the Southampton striker, calling him 'one of the most dangerous centre-forwards' in the league. He also added: "I go back to what I said right at the beginning and I hope after the match today I’m telling him ‘hard luck’.





"But we’ll also be telling him that we’re all made up to see him doing what he does best."

​Ings failed to make his mark at ​Liverpool after suffering a knee injury which meant he was sidelined for an extremely long period. As a result, he left for Southampton where he has managed to revive his career.



