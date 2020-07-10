Jordan Henderson Sends Message to Liverpool Fans After Being Ruled Out for Season

Liverpool's Premier League winning captain Jordan Henderson penned a heartfelt message to Reds fans after it was confirmed he would miss the remaining two weeks of the season through injury.





The England international has been at his talismanic best this season, and is one of a number of Liverpool's star men tipped to be named the PFA Player of the Year after guiding the club to their first league title since 1990.





The 29-year-old continued his fine form with a neat finish against Brighton last time out, yet was cruelly forced to be substituted after having gone down holding his knee.





Henderson scored Liverpool's second in their 3-1 win over Brighton

Despite not needing surgery, the fact that there is only two weeks left to this disjointed season has meant that he will play no further part, as Jurgen Klopp's men bring to an end a truly remarkable campaign.





Although the former Sunderland man was unsurprisingly disappointed at being unable to complete the season, his message for the fans revealed his determination to return at peak fitness ahead of next season.





He said: "I’ll be working hard to be back to full fitness in just a matter of weeks in order to be fully ready for the start of the new season. Of course it’s not the way I’d have preferred to have finished the season on a personal level.





"But it’s been an incredible campaign for us so far as a team and as a club.





"I’ll be doing everything I can to support the boys for the final games from the sidelines. I’m sure the lads will ensure we finish the season off on a high."





The midfielder endured a rocky start to his career at Anfield after signing back in 2011, but has now emerged as arguably one of Europe's greatest box-to-box midfielders and one of Liverpool's most memorable captains.





He finished by thanking his adoring fans for their continued support: "Thanks to everyone for the messages of support and I look forward to being back our there as soon as possible."



