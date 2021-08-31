Jordan Henderson signs new Liverpool contract

Liverpool have confirmed midfielder Jordan Henderson has signed a new four-year contract at Anfield.

The 31-year-old had entered the final two years of his previous deal and a new contract was not always in the pipeline, with the decision-makers at the club initially hesitant to commit to the ageing midfielder long-term.

An incredible journey continues… Thank you to all the fans for your support ? @LFC pic.twitter.com/5ge8DPxrgU — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) August 31, 2021

Manager Jurgen Klopp was adamant that Henderson needed a new contract and an agreement over fresh terms was eventually reached, with Liverpool ending the speculation once and for all with an announcement on their official website.

Henderson's new deal will run until 2025, taking the midfielder to his 35th birthday.

"I’m obviously very honoured and proud to continue the journey I’ve already been on here," he said. “It’s amazing to finally get it done and just concentrate on looking forward and what the future may hold.

“I’m in a different place of course, as a player and as a person, from when I first walked in. I’ve learned and grown a lot over my time here, and I’ve got to thank a lot of people for that.

“I’ve loved every minute of it, even when I look back at the tough times, I was still enjoying being a part of this football club. The longer I can do that, the better for me really. I want to be here as long as possible, I’ve always said that.

“To continue this journey is incredible for me and my family, and I hope the fans and the club feel the same way.”

Henderson, who is celebrating ten years as part of the furniture at the club, becomes the sixth first-team star to ink fresh terms at Anfield this summer, following Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson, Fabinho and Andy Robertson.

“Every year is the same, every year is the biggest challenge, the biggest season ahead," he continued. "I feel as hungry as ever.

“I feel as hungry as I did when I first walked in ten years ago, to prove to people that I deserve to be at this football club and give absolutely everything every single day for the badge, for the fans and for each other in this building.

“If we do that, I feel as though we’ve got a good chance of being successful.”