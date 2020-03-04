Jordan Henderson Steps Up Injury Rehab Ahead of Atlético Madrid Second Leg

​Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson has stepped up his recovery from a hamstring injury and has been tipped to return in time for the second leg of the Reds' Champions League clash with Atlético Madrid.

In Henderson's absence, Liverpool have struggled badly for the first time this season. After picking up the injury in the first leg in Madrid, Henderson has watched his side fall to crushing defeats against both Watford and Chelsea - so that scientifically proves that he must be the best player on the team.

Fortunately, ​Liverpool might be about to welcome his talents back to the first team, as ​The Athletic's James Pearce revealed that ​Henderson has entered the next step of his rehabilitation.

The England international was initially expected to miss the visit of ​Atlético and instead return for the Merseyside derby against ​Everton the following weekend, but it looks as if his superpowers might have sped things up.

Saturday's meeting with ​Bournemouth will almost certainly come too soon - so Liverpool need to avoid losing 3-0 to another relegation candidate without him - but it is suggested that Henderson may well be ready to return on 11 March and help his side fight for a spot in the next round.

The Reds will enter the game trailing 1-0 on aggregate, so they are still very much in this tie - especially since they will be the home side this time around.

Atlético have failed to win any of their last six away games in all competitions, including a frustrating 1-1 draw with La Liga's bottom side, Espanyol, last time out.

However, that's a whole lot better than Liverpool managed against ​Watford, so it's safe to say that neither of these sides are in the best form in the build-up to this one.

Either we'll see two sides fighting to prove themselves, or 22 players running around like they're completely lost. The mystery is all part of the fun.

