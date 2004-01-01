Jordan Henderson still keen to play for England amid fall out of favour

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson remains as motivated as ever to play for England, despite the fact that he's no longer a starter for the Three Lions.

Henderson played in five of his nation's matches at Euro 2020 last year but didn't start any of them, Since then, he has remained outside of Gareth Southgate's preferred starting XI and was only added to the current squad when Kalvin Phillips withdrew through injury.

Despite falling out of favour, he remains as motivated as ever to play for England and isn't thinking about retiring from international football. Notwithstanding his advancing years, the 32-year-old is confident that he's fit enough to play for both club and country.

“It’s always been a battle, but it’s about the collective," he told The Times.

"You’ve mentioned Jude [Bellingham] and Declan [Rice], Kalvin [Phillips], people like that have done really well. It’s about doing my best whenever I’m here or at Liverpool. I look at some players still playing internationals at 37. It just depends on how you feel physically and I feel very good.”

England have struggled in recent times, losing to Hungary twice in the last international break, with the latter defeat being a 4-0 thrashing.

Henderson, who didn't play in their of those matches, has called on the players to draw motivation from that, and still thinks they have a chance at the World Cup in Qatar this winter.

“Bad defeats you never get over properly,” he said. "But you can use that as extra motivation. Hopefully, we can do that going into the tournament. We have a chance."

England play Italy and Germany in the upcoming international break.