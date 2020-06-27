Jordan Henderson Wells Up at Message From Jurgen Klopp After FWA Award Win

Jordan Henderson got rather emotional as he watched a personal message from manager Jurgen Klopp, congratulating him on being named FWA Footballer of the Year.





The Liverpool captain, who lifted the Premier League title on Wednesday night following the Reds' final home game of the season, was honoured by the country's top football writers for his contribution to a record-breaking season.





Henderson has had a remarkable journey to elite success, having struggled during his early years at Anfield after a £20m transfer from Sunderland in 2011.





Frequently derided as a young player, with even Sir Alex Ferguson famously criticising his running style, Henderson eventually rose to become Liverpool captain and an essential cog in Klopp's all-conquering side.





After claiming the FWA award on Friday, the 30-year-old was handed a recorded message from his boss.





As Henderson was passed the phone with the boss' message (via BeIN SPORTS), he joked "do I have to watch it on camera?", later adding "I knew I'd get emotional" as he welled up.





Klopp was glowing in his praise of the Englishman, repeatedly stating that Henderson was 'the best player of the Premier League' and the perfect mix of talent and hard work, before adding that he deserved an award for his personality too.





The German went on to tell Henderson to 'enjoy' the moment as he won't have to play on Sunday against Newcastle due to injury.





Henderson was clearly moved by his manager's words as he wiped the tears from his eyes saying, "Without the gaffer I wouldn't be sitting here. To hear that from him means a lot."





The Liverpool captain has had an incredibly successful 24 months, lifting the Champions League, Club World Cup and the Premier League.





As well as special praise from Klopp, Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard posted a photo on Instagram saying that he 'couldn't [have] passed [the captaincy] to a better person'.





Henderson, further reacted by saying that Gerrard's post meant 'everything'.





The midfielder has silenced a lot of critics this season, proving essential to Liverpool's system and captaining his side to a first Premier League title in 30 years. The Reds have wiped the floor with almost all competition this season, prompting questions about their place among the greatest Premier League teams ever.



