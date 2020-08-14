Jordan Henderson Wins Liverpool Player of the Season Award

Because three winners' medals and the FWA Player of the Year Award weren't enough for Jordan Henderson, the Liverpool skipper can now add 'Liverpool Player of the Year' to his burgeoning list of accolades.

Henderson was a central part of a magnificent season at Anfield which culminated when he became the first Liverpool captain in 30 years to lift the league trophy.

BRILLIANT, SKIPPER! ? @JHenderson has been named our @StanChart Player of the Season for 2019/20 ? — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions ?) (@LFC) August 14, 2020

He has steadily grown from bit-part player into an indispensable midfield presence under Jurgen Klopp, and his individual performance was recognised when he lifted the FWA award ahead of Manchester City's creative force Kevin de Bruyne.

The club have now announced that the 30-year-old fought off Sadio Mané and Trent Alexander-Arnold to be named Liverpool's Standard Chartered Men's Player of the Season for 2019-20.

Votes were gathered from fans as well as the Forever Reds former players association, and it comes as no surprise as Henderson continues to sweep up the awards.

Prior to picking up a season-ending injury post-lockdown, Henderson had made 40 appearances in all competitions, and was directly involved in nine goals. The stats only tell half the picture, however, as Henderson's leadership and tenacity inspired his team to bounce back from last season's title heartbreak to win the Premier League for the first time ever.

He has also earned praise for his conduct off the pitch, playing a key role in starting the Players Together movement in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, as well as his charity work and vocal support for Black Lives Matter.

Henderson will look to help his team retain their title when the Premier League season resumes on 12 September, but will first contest the Community Shield against Arsenal, which takes place at Wembley in less than two weeks.