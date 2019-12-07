José Mourinho Claims He's Not Jealous of Liverpool & Man City Despite Praising Rivals' Squad Depth

​ Tottenham manager José Mourinho has stressed that he isn't jealous about the squad depth at the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool - despite purring about the options his rivals have at their disposal.

The Portuguese manager has already been up to his old tricks in north London by bringing youth players into his first-team - Mourinho's attempts to force a club into the transfer market - while he also named a near full-strength side in Tottenham's FA Cup replay against Middlesbrough.

Mourinho has seen a handful of key players ruled out due to long-term injuries, but after raving about the depth that the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool have, the Tottenham boss insisted that he wasn't jealous of the club's Premier League rivals.

" Come on, it is what it is. We cannot have a squad like some other teams. It's not us," Mourinho said, quoted by Sky Sports .





"Yesterday, I was watching Man City and I looked to the bench - [Raheem] Sterling, Bernardo Silva, [Ilkay] Gundogan, [Nicolas] Otamendi. You know?

" Liverpool, you see the team, you see the bench. And they have injured [Joel] Matip, [ Dejan ] Lovren , [Naby] Keita, Fabinho.





"I'm not jealous, I have an amazing job, but they are different jobs. This is a different club."

Mourinho's arrival in north London is just the second time in his career that he's taken over midway through a season. His first came at Porto, and the 56-year-old says that there are similarities between both clubs at the time of his appointment.

" It is the second time I get a team mid-season, it's just the second time for me," he added. "The first time was also not easy because it was the end of a team, the end of an era.

"It was an era without titles. Porto was not winning but it was the end of - I don't want to say of a generation but it was the end of a team in the end of a season.

"Twelve players out, 12 players in, start everything from the beginning.

"Forget the good things of the past, forget the bad things of the past and let's build from new. That is my experience in Porto coming in the middle of the season. You could say it is similar."

