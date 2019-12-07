José Mourinho Claims He's Not Jealous of Liverpool & Man City Despite Praising Rivals' Squad Depth

The Portuguese manager has already been up to his old tricks in north London by bringing youth players into his first-team - Mourinho's attempts to force a club into the transfer market - while he also named a near full-strength side in Tottenham's FA Cup replay against Middlesbrough.
Mourinho has seen a handful of key players ruled out due to long-term injuries, but after raving about the depth that the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool have, the Tottenham boss insisted that he wasn't jealous of the club's Premier League rivals.
"
"Yesterday, I was watching Man City and I looked to the bench - [Raheem] Sterling, Bernardo Silva, [Ilkay] Gundogan, [Nicolas] Otamendi. You know?
"
"I'm not jealous, I have an amazing job, but they are different jobs. This is a different club."
Mourinho's arrival in north London is just the second time in his career that he's taken over midway through a season.
"
"It was an era without titles. Porto was not winning but it was the end of - I don't want to say of a generation but it was the end of a team in the end of a season.
"Twelve players out, 12 players in, start everything from the beginning.
"Forget the good things of the past, forget the bad things of the past and let's build from new.
Source : 90min