José Mourinho Reveals He's Been 'Disturbed' by Making of Amazon's Tottenham Documentary

Since taking over from Mauricio Pochettino in November, Mourinho has overseen the club's rise from 14th to seventh in the Premier League table, although Spurs have suffered a number of disappointing results along the way.

Jose Mourinho: "These guys (points to Amazon cameraman), these guys are 24 hours. Only when I go to the toilet they're not coming with me! Apart from that they're always with me....Only Amazon disturb me, not the cameras on matchday." https://t.co/FnXZI7p0ys — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) January 10, 2020

The former ​Manchester United boss' tenure will be documented in a series to be screened on Amazon. However, Mourinho has revealed that he has found the TV cameras that follow his every move distracting.

When asked if he was concerned about the attention that will be on him when Spurs take on ​Liverpool on Sunday, the 56-year-old quipped that he was used to being filmed constantly.

" I feel the cameras because they’ll be on my face. I walk in the tunnel it’s on my face, even before the game finishes the camera will be on my face," he began.

"These guys (points to Amazon cameraman) these guys are 24 hours. Only when I go to the toilet they’re not coming with me! Apart from that they’re always with me.





"Of course I feel it. But disturb me? No, only Amazon disturb me, not the cameras on matchday. I don’t think about it. Of course it’s not me against Jurgen. Big match – Tottenham v Liverpool. Let’s enjoy it."

The documentary will be released later in the year and speaking in October, Amazon's director of European originals told the ​Telegraph that she was confident the series would be a success.

​" We are delighted to be embarking on this journey with Tottenham Hotspur and delivering another extraordinary look at one of the most exciting teams in the Premier League," Brown said.





"All or Nothing has become a franchise defined by true quality and unprecedented access, and that will be no different with this series.

"We can't wait for Prime members worldwide to again experience the highs and lows of a world-class team in the greatest football league on earth."

