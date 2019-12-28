José Mourinho Reveals Why He Thinks Liverpool Are the Best Team in the World

Tottenham Hotspur head coach José Mourinho believes that Premier League leaders Liverpool are the best team in the world right now.

Mourinho's praise for Jürgen Klopp's side comes with the caveat that the German manager was given amble time and funds ​to shape the Liverpool team into his image, luxuries which the Portuguese is calling for at Spurs following his appointment in late November.

Speaking ahead of ​Tottenham's FA Cup draw with Middlesbrough on Sunday, as quoted by the ​Liverpool Echo, Mourinho expressed his admiration of the ​Champions League and Club World Cup winners.



He said: "Yesterday I was watching the ​Liverpool match, and I think I was watching the best team in the world, in this moment. And then I google it, just to confirm, Jürgen [Klopp] arrived October 2015. October 2015. 16, 17, 18, 19 and now 20."



"I think eight transfer windows. I think lots of players leaving, lots of players coming. And even more important than that, time for him to put his philosophy, to put his training methods, to put his fingerprint [on the club].

"Beautiful results as a consequence of fantastic work, step by step, phase by phase. I think in the first season they finish something like sixth or eighth or something like that and four years later they are not just the world champions, I think they are the best team in the world, in this moment."

To further drive home the point that imminent success at Tottenham is unfeasible, Mourinho added: "No panic. Calm. I have experience, the club has lots of experience, Mr Levy [Tottenham's chairman] has lots of experience. Calm. But calm doesn't mean that we don't want to win the next match. The next match we always want to win."

While Mourinho is probably right in saying that Liverpool are the best team in the world and that they would not be in this position had Klopp not been afforded four years at the club, he himself has never been at any team for longer than three years in his near 20-year career as a manager.