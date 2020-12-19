Jose Mourinho Continues Touchline Antics Debate in Classic Jose Style

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho has criticised the inconsistency shown by Premier League officials in relation to how managers behave on the touchline.

The Portuguese boss has long been associated with being a nuisance in the dugout, and has been subject to a number of touchline bans from the FA in the past.

Klopp and Mourinho had a brief run-in at Anfield | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Recently, Mourinho was critical of Jurgen Klopp's histrionics during Spurs' top of the table clash with Liverpool at Anfield, while Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola appeared to grab the fourth official's electronic board after being dismayed by the length of time that was to be added on against struggling West Brom.

That has prompted Mourinho to tell Sky Sports in an interview that other managers are going unpunished for some "incredible" things, while he considers himself to now be relatively well behaved on the sidelines.

"I was for many years a good example of bad behaviour on the touchline, and I was always punished for it," he said.

"In this moment, I honestly consider myself - and I believe the referees feel the same - a great example of good behaviour on the touchline. But I see others doing incredible things, some of them going in a direction I would never go, and nothing happens. This I can speak about, because I live it. I live day-by-day [on] the touchline."

Mourinho's comments follow on from his fiery post-match interviews on Merseyside, where he stated that he is treated differently by referees, who simply allow Klopp to "behave the way he does".

"If I behave the same way on the touchline like he [Klopp] does, I have no chance to stay there. I’m out a minute after," Mourinho remarked. "That is animated? Or do you want me to take the table with the time from the fourth official’s hands [like Guardiola]? See what happens to me. I am saying that for some reason I’m different.

Pep Guardiola was recently involved in a confrontation with the fourth official | Pool/Getty Images

"The referees let him behave the way he does. It's not my problem. I feel sad for it because I cannot do it, but it's just the way it is."

Time will tell whether Mourinho's latest comments land him in hot water with the FA, but if history is anything to go by, Spurs' boss may have some questions to answer in the forthcoming days.