Jose Mourinho Questions How Hansi Flick Lost to Jurgen Klopp for Best FIFA Men's Coach

Jose Mourinho has questioned how Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick lost out to Jurgen Klopp for the Best FIFA Men's Coach award, just days after the pair clashed following Tottenham's defeat at Anfield.

The Spurs boss was involved in a heated debate with Klopp after Liverpool's dramatic late winner in their Premier League clash on Wednesday.

Jose Mourinho was involved in a heated debate with Jurgen Klopp | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Just a day later, Klopp was named the Best FIFA Men's Coach at the annual Best FIFA Football Awards and Mourinho has continued his spat with the German by insisting he has no idea how he won the award ahead of Die Roten boss Flick.

"I think the only chance for Flick to win is that Bayern find two or three new competitions for him to win," he quipped, as reported by The Telegraph. "So maybe if he wins seven titles in one season, maybe he wins the award.

“I believe he only won the Champions League, Bundesliga, Pokal, the name of their cup, European Cup, German Super Cup - he only won five. And the biggest one of all. Poor Flick. I think the only chance is for Bayern to find two or three more trophies to see if he can win it.”

Mourinho has been forced to defend his post-match comments following his side's defeat to Liverpool, after he claimed the better team lost in Spurs' 2-1 defeat at Anfield on Wednesday.

The Portuguese tactician has continued to stick to his word by insisting his team didn't deserve to lose, and he claims the modern-day obsession with statistics means his side don't get the credit they deserve.

Jose Mourinho was not happy after the game | Pool/Getty Images

“You love the word ‘possession' and you love the stats," he added. "It is a little bit like the efficiency of players and sometimes you say, ‘the stats say player B had 92% of efficiency in his passing’. But the stats don’t say that player only made passes of only two metres. And the stats, they don’t say that the player was a centre back who only passed to the other centre back. Or a number six who only passed to a number eight.

“And the guy that had 65 percent of efficiency on his pass is the guy that made the assist, is the guy that makes the adept passes, is the guy that makes 60 metres passes to change the direction of the play. So the stats many, many times are like an incredible piece of meat or fish, but badly cooked. It doesn’t tell me much.

“What it tells me is the number of goals you score and the number of chances that you create. So you can have less time with the ball, but score more goals than the opponent and create more chances, create better chances but for some reason not to score the goals in relation to this. This is for me the fundamental thing.”