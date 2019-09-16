Jürgen Klopp Addresses Liverpool Fans Over Premier League Coronavirus Suspension

​Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has released a statement supporting the decision taken by the Premier League to suspend the current campaign until at least April 3 amid the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The Premier League held an emergency meeting on Friday morning after Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta tested positive for the virus on Thursday evening.

A statement from Chelsea followed on Friday, confirming Callum Hudson-Odoi is currently in self-isolation after he also tested positive.

Jürgen Klopp has today issued the following message to supporters.https://t.co/nBeTrwILJs — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 13, 2020

With the Premier League out of action until at least April, Klopp's statement underlined the necessity of such a policy being implemented.

​​In the communication released via ​Liverpool's official website, Klopp said: "I don't think this is a moment where the thoughts of a football manager should be important, but I understand for our supporters they will want to hear from the team and I will front that.

"First and foremost, all of us have to do whatever we can to protect one another. In society I mean. This should be the case all the time in life, but in this moment I think it matters more than ever.

"I've said before that football always seems the most important of the least important things. Today, football and football matches really aren't important at all."

Addressing the prospect of barring fans from stadiums, he added: "Of course, we don't want to play in front of an empty stadium and we don't want games or competitions suspended, but if doing so helps one individual stay health - just one - we do it no questions asked.

"If it's a choice between football and the good of the wider society, it's no contest. Really, it isn't. Today's decision and announcement is being implemented with the motive of keeping people safe. Because of that we support it completely.

"We have seen members of teams we compete against become ill. This virus has shown that being involved in football offers no immunity. To our rival clubs and individuals who are affected and to those who later will become so, you are in our thoughts and prayers.

"None of us know in this moment what the final outcome will be, but as a team we have to have belief that the authorities make decisions based on sound judgement and morality."

Regarding his own position, Klopp affirmed: "Yes, I am the manager of this team and club and therefore carry a leadership responsibility with regards to our future on the pitch.

The Premier League, FA, EFL and WSL have collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England



Full statement: https://t.co/XcDyzBp4Ol pic.twitter.com/cmYjoY3LRR — Premier League (@premierleague) March 13, 2020

"But I think in the present moment, with so many people around our city, the region, the country and the world facing anxiety and uncertainty, it would be entirely wrong to speak about anything other than advising people to follow expert advice and look after themselves and each other."

He concluded: "The message from the team to our supporters is only about your well-being. Put your health first. Don't take any risk. Think about the vulnerable in our society and act where possible with compassion for them."

"Please look after yourselves and look out for each other."

So as long as a further postponement isn’t required then #LFC’s next game will be Manchester City away on Sunday April 5. If that goes ahead then Klopp’s side would clinch the title if they win at the Etihad. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) March 13, 2020

As things stand, if Liverpool's game against Manchester City were to go ahead on April 5, they could seal their ​Premier League triumph with victory at the Etihad. However, it remains to be seen whether or not that fixture will be postponed.