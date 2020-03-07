Jürgen Klopp Admits Being Away From Liverpool Squad 'Hurts' During Lockdown

​Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has confessed he is finding it tough being separated from his squad during the coronavirus lockdown.

Government regulations have prevented teams from training together for a number of weeks, although Liverpool have held video training sessions online with members of their coaching staff to try and stay fit.

Speaking to the club's ​official website, Klopp revealed everyone at ​Liverpool is doing their best to stay upbeat during this period of uncertainty, but he does not like being away from his squad for this long.

"Look, it’s so different," he explained. "Everything is different in the moment and we do all different stuff.

"When we have these training sessions, I could have never imagined I would enjoy it that much but it’s just the moment when I see the boys again and that changes everything - for a minute, for an hour, for two hours, however long the sessions are.

"The boys are all in good spirits; you feel immediately why you miss them so much, because it’s just an exceptional group. You want to be together with them, you want to have them around, you want to be closer to them than you can be. These are the closest moments, apart from exchanging messages with them and asking, ‘How are you?’ and stuff like this. So I enjoy these sessions really a lot.

"It’s getting worse, the longer it takes. I accept the situation 100% like it is but the longer you don’t see somebody you like, the more it hurts. That’s the situation we are in at the moment."

After he got the soppy stuff out of the way, Klopp then took the chance to roast some of his players' lockdown haircuts, with many in the squad choosing to shave their heads while hairdressers are unavailable.

"Lallana did it, Pep Lijnders did it," Klopp added. "Some of them need it, like [Alisson], it would be cool but he lets it grow - I don’t know what the plan is behind that!





"Millie [James Milner] looks still the same, maybe his missus is so skilled in that and she can do it. For all of us, the hair just grows as long as it grows."

