Jürgen Klopp Admits Concern Over Jordan Henderson Knee Injury

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has revealed that he is unsure about the severity of the knee injury picked up by captain Jordan Henderson in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion.





Henderson fired home Liverpool's second goal of the night after just eight minutes but was forced off towards the end of the contest after a collision with Brighton's Yves Bissouma, with James Milner coming on as his replacement.





Henderson was forced off with a knee injury

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Klopp explained that he is waiting for the results of a scan on the injury to get to the bottom of how serious it is.





"I don't know what it is exactly but it looks like the knee," he said. "We will see. We will have to make scans but we know that it's not nothing, so that's already enough."





He echoed that sentiment in his post-match press conference (via Goal), adding: "I don't know [how serious it is], I don't know, honestly. I didn't see the situation back on the pitch, but I know that it will not be nothing, probably. That's how it is, but we have to wait. I cannot say more.





"I have had press since the game is over, so I have no idea [if he left the dressing room on crutches]."





Henderson faces a race against time to recover & help Liverpool break records

Henderson did not require a stretcher and was instead able to walk off the pitch himself, which will give Klopp confidence that he hasn't picked up anything major, but whether he will be able to feature in Liverpool's remaining four games of the season is now uncertain.





Liverpool will welcome Burnley to Anfield on Saturday, after which they must face Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United across a 15-day period.





The Reds need just nine points from a possible 12 to break record for the most points in a single Premier League season, but Klopp admitted (via the Daily Mail) that Liverpool have a lot of work to do to earn those points.





"When I think about the next four opponents I can't think we will have another 12 points," the boss confessed.





"Burnley are a results machine, I have so much admiration for them, then we play Arsenal in a really good moment and Chelsea in a really good moment. How can I expect we get all these points?"





