Jürgen Klopp Admits He Cannot Explain His Stunning European Record With Liverpool

​Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has admitted he does not know how the Reds have made it to the final of every European competition they have competed in under the German.

Since Klopp arrived at Anfield in October 2015, Liverpool have never failed to reach the final of whatever European competition they were in.

They made it to the Europa League final in 2016, and after a year away from Europe bounced back with two consecutive Champions League finals.

Their most recent final ended in victory at Wanda Metropolitano, which is where Liverpool will travel to on Tuesday to meet Atlético Madrid. Speaking ahead of the game (via the Liverpool Echo), Klopp insisted that record is indicative of his side's desire to be dominant.

"It’s impressive to be honest, that record! Whenever we have been in a European competition, we have ended up in the final, which is nice - especially when you win the final! But I cannot explain it," he said.

"We want to go as far as possible. We see ourselves as a team who can go to the final, who can win the competition. Not the only team, one of the teams.

"When you start, not all teams can win it, but as a club and a team we have the chance to do so. That’s what we tried to show in all these different games. Obviously we always struggled a little bit in the group stages, but came through. And then in the knockout stages, we were quite convincing."





If Liverpool are to reach a third consecutive final, they will first have to go through Diego Simeone's Atlético, and Klopp admitted that facing the Spanish side is going to be an incredibly tough task.





"If there is a team where you have to be at your absolute best at all times, it’s Atlético because they give no presents. Absolutely no presents," he added.

"If you work as hard as possible, then you have a chance. If you don’t do that, then you don’t even have a chance.

"That’s why Atlético were that often in European finals as well. It shows how long they were together, and now they had to change, they did that, brought in big potential, some experience."

