Jürgen Klopp Apologises for Waking Sir Alex Ferguson With Late Night Message Following Liverpool’s T

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp has apologised for sending a late-night message to former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson as the German tactician celebrated the Reds’ Premier League win.

After Klopp was awarded the LMA Manager of the Year award in July – beating Wycombe Wanderers’ Gareth Ainsworth and Sheffield United’s Chris Wilder to the prestigious accolade - Ferguson congratulated the Liverpool boss and quipped that he had forgiven him for the exchange.

Two months on from the comment, Klopp has offered his apologies to the former Red Devils boss, though was quick to clarify that he hadn’t attempted to call Ferguson.

"I didn't call him, I should clarify that," Klopp said as reported by the Liverpool Echo. "I sent him a message.

"The problem was that I came back late in my room that night, obviously, and I couldn't sleep immediately so I went through the messages I got and one of them was from Alex Ferguson.

"I just replied in a very polite way I think. It was about 3.30am-4am and I didn't expect him to have his phone next to his bed! I didn't want to wake him up. If that happened then sorry Alex! But since then we have not been in contact."

Clearly feeling rather embarrassed about the exchange, Klopp went on to add that he could understand Ferguson's reluctance to chat about Liverpool's maiden Premier League success, given their fierce rivalry with Man Utd.

"He is still the former Man Utd manager and I don't think he wants to talk to me too much about the success of Liverpool," he added. "He respects it but it's not his favourite thing to watch on television."

Liverpool kick off their title defence on Saturday evening as they host newly-promoted Leeds United, as the Reds look to become just the second team to retain the Premier League crown in over a decade.