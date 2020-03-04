Jürgen Klopp Bats Away Coronavirus Questions in 'What Do I Know!?' Rant

Jürgen Klopp was in no mood to take on questions about coronavirus after his Liverpool side were defeated 2-0 by Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday.
The Blues were dominant in a game which ended in Liverpool's third defeat in four games, leaving manager Klopp in a frustrated frame of mind post-match.
He was asked whether he had any concerns about the spread of the virus and its implications on Liverpool's squad, but the 52-year-old was uninterested in answering such questions, suggesting that they're instead aimed at medical experts.
The German - who lead Liverpool to European and global success over the course of 2019 - continued his rant, insisting that his opinion on the matter has little importance.
