 
  1. Footymad
  2. Reds Mad
  3. Reds Latest
  4. Reds News

Jürgen Klopp Bats Away Coronavirus Questions in 'What Do I Know!?' Rant

Jürgen Klopp was in no mood to take on questions about coronavirus after his Liverpool side were defeated 2-0 by Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday.

The Blues were dominant in a game which ended in Liverpool's third defeat in four games, leaving manager Klopp in a frustrated frame of mind post-match.

He was asked whether he had any concerns about the spread of the virus and its implications on ​Liverpool's squad, but the 52-year-old was uninterested in answering such questions, suggesting that they're instead aimed at medical experts.

He said (via ​Metro Sport): "What I don’t like in life is that a very serious thing, a football manager’s opinion is important. I don't understand that. I really don’t understand it, if I asked you, you are in exactly the same role as I am.


"So it’s not important what famous people say. We have to speak about things in the right manner, not people with no knowledge, like me, talking about something.

FBL-ENG-PR-WATFORD-LIVERPOOL

"People with knowledge will talk about it and tell people to do this, do that, and everything will be fine, or not. Not football managers, I don’t understand that."

The German - who lead ​Liverpool to European and global success over the course of 2019 - continued his rant, insisting that his opinion on the matter has little importance.

Klopp said: "Politics, coronavirus, why me? I wear a baseball cap and have a bad shave. I’m concerned like everyone else. I live on this planet and I want it to be safe and healthy, I wish everybody the best, absolutely. But my opinion on coronavirus is not important."


Hard, to be fair, to argue. 

Source : 90min

Trending on the boards