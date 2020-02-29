Jürgen Klopp 'Calls Kylian Mbappé's Dad' to Express Interest in Summer Transfer

Kylian Mbappé to Liverpool has become the insufferable rumour of the summer and we're not even in the summer yet. Now, the latest claim is that Jürgen Klopp has been in contact with the Frenchman's father.

Sigh.

The Reds have agreed a bumper new kit manufacturing deal with Nike, prompting fans to flock to Twitter to joke (hopefully) that ​#Mbappé2020 could soon become a reality.

Liverpool's new kit deal with Nike mean they now join the list...



Meaning #Mbappe2020 is pretty much inevitable now! 螺 pic.twitter.com/J6NMminhkk — 90min (@90min_Football) January 7, 2020

However, there are some out there who seem to be convinced that this could be happening, and ​Le10Sport seemingly fall into that bracket. As their story goes, Klopp has reached out to ​Mbappé's father to register his interest in signing the Frenchman.

The claim is that Klopp wants Mbappé to replace ​Sadio Mané, who has been unconvincingly linked with his own move to ​Real Madrid, so the boss spoke to Mbappé's father to find out whether the Frenchman would be interested.

What makes this report so strange is that, after claiming that ​Liverpool are keen, Le10Sport go on to state that it would be 'practically impossible' for the Reds to raise enough money to sign Mbappé - even if they did sell Mané for a big fee.

When you take into account the financial uncertainty of a post-coronavirus world, the idea of Liverpool finding £250m to throw at Mbappé gets even more unbelievable.

It has previously been claimed that Mané '​dreams' of joining Real Madrid, and while that might be true, Real surely aren't actually going to sign him. After all, they have their own plans to sign Mbappé.

For this deal to happen, Real would have to give up on signing Mbappé in 2021 in favour of spending big on 28-year-old Mané, therefore allowing Mbappé to join one of their biggest European competitors. Sure. There's just so much of this that doesn't add up.

Liverpool probably are 'interested' in signing Mbappé, just like every other team on the entire planet, because he's a really good footballer, but that's as far as it goes.

As far as genuine suitors, Real are obviously up there, and a source has confirmed to 90min that Los Blancos' focus is on ​landing Mbappé alongside Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kanté. There's no room for Mané in there, so this probably isn't happening.

For more from Tom Gott, follow him on Twitter!