In May 2016, Adebayo Akinfenwa stood in front of the TV cameras and pleaded with any managers to message him on WhatsApp and offer him a job. He'd just helped Wimbledon win the League Two playoffs and was set to be released soon after.





He was picked up by Wycombe Wanderers that summer, and four years later, he played a starring role (just the 20 starts, but ten goals and six assists!) in helping Gareth Ainsworth's side reach the Championship.





? - "The only person that can hit me up on WhatsApp this time is Klopp so we can celebrate together!"@daRealAkinfenwa may have just given the best post-match interview ever...?pic.twitter.com/MAxCPgFZqq — Sky Sports (@SkySports) July 13, 2020

Speaking to Sky Sports after his side's 2-1 win over Oldham Athletic, Akinfenwa admitted it was 'so much sweeter' to be getting interviewed under different circumstances.





"Four years ago, I stood in front of you and I was technically unemployed," he recalled. "Let me tell you something, the only person that can hit me up on WhatsApp this time is [Jürgen] Klopp, so we can celebrate together."





Well, it looks like Klopp heard the message as he sent 'The Beast' a quick video after the game to spread some joy.





Are u crazyyyyyyy the man, the myth, the legend sent me a Watsapp. Today can’t get any better. Thank you Klopp #YNWA #Beast20 #BeastMode we did it #champHereWeCome ????? pic.twitter.com/9RgiKZkYt2 — daRealAAkinfenwa (@daRealAkinfenwa) July 13, 2020

"Hello, big man," Klopp said. "Congratulations! I watched the game. I didn't see the post-match interview, but Hendo told me that you wanted to get in contact with me on WhatsApp. Here we go!





"Congratulations, you're a Championship player! Finally, you are there. Well done. Great, great victory. Even in these strange times, I hope you celebrate appropriately."





The fun doesn't even stop there as Klopp told a press conference that Akinfenwa is invited to join in the celebrations when Liverpool eventually get to hold their Premier League trophy parade.





Naaaaaaa man this guy here is a legend. PERIOD ❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/GKdT1Alht0 — daRealAAkinfenwa (@daRealAkinfenwa) July 14, 2020

Next season will be the first time that 38-year-old Akinfenwa will play in the Championship, and Klopp confessed that he enjoys seeing these kind of 'rags to riches' storylines play out, adding that he particularly enjoyed seeing just how much it meant to the entire Wycombe team after the victory.





Liverpool may find themselves on the lookout for some attacking reinforcements this summer - maybe Akinfenwa could find his way on to Klopp's radar. He's pretty much the same player as Roberto Firmino anyway...





