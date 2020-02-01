Jürgen Klopp Claims He Was Unaware of Jordan Henderson's Dressing Room Rule

​Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has claimed that he was unaware of captain Jordan Henderson ’s ban on any title talk in the Anfield dressing room.





With an enormous 22-point advantage over nearest rivals Manchester City, Liverpool are only 12 points away from getting their hands on the Premier League trophy after their 3-2 defeat of West Ham on Monday.

Liverpool could now end the season with W3 D10 and have a better unbeaten record than the Invincibles — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) February 1, 2020

Henderson, however, is refusing to get carried away with the Reds’ success so far this year, and Klopp admitted that he didn’t know about his skipper’s rule in an interview with the Liverpool Echo.

"I didn't know Hendo had banned that," Klopp revealed. "It is just how we see it.

"I don't see anyone wanting to talk about it and Hendo telling them to shut up. It is just focusing on the next game.”

Henderson absolutely refusing to be drawn into any title talk after going 16 points clear with a game in hand. That attitude is why this team as 64 points from 66. One game at a time until the very end. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) January 19, 2020

Former Borussia Dortmund manager Klopp stressed the importance of his side keeping composed while being talked up as runaway favourites for their first league title since 1990.

"I don't think that is too difficult but I can imagine what it is like because I meet people who want to talk about it and who say: 'Unbelievable. You're going to do it.'

"I can imagine people think like this but there is only one team who can make it happen or not and that is us.”

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had ​revealed before his side’s clash against the Hammers that Henderson preferred a vow of silence when it came to discussing a 19th domestic league title.

“If anyone even utters the words ‘winning the league’ then he shuts them straight down. He’s done it externally as well, he won’t ever let himself get carried away. He’s just so driven, focused on the next game and the next thing.”

The Reds travel to relegation-threatened Watford this weekend, and will have the opportunity to increase the gap between themselves and Man City to 25 points while the Cityzens take on Aston Villa in the EFL Cup final.