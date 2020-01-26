Jürgen Klopp Continues to Downplay Title Talk as Liverpool Move 19 Points Clear

Jürgen Klopp continued to deny that the Premier League title race is over as Liverpool moved 19 points clear at the top of the table with a 2-0 win over West Ham on Wednesday night.

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain aided the Reds to their 23rd win of the season as they pulled further away from reigning champions Manchester City. The win also means the Anfield club have beaten all 19 Premier League teams this season.

However, in spite of this, Klopp remained stoic in saying that the title is not Liverpool's yet and any talk of becoming champions soon was quickly squashed.

Speaking after the game, as reported by the Express, Klopp stated: "I don’t want to sound boring, but it is not about feeling satisfaction.





"I wanted to win the game, same as my boys. Nobody was thinking about having beaten 18 different teams and making it 19. We don't feel like it is already done. I promise.





"We are Liverpool and we have a proper history, so everybody knows what he have to do and we don’t need to be motivated by any points records. A record is only a record until somebody beats it.”





Klopp has read from the same hymn sheet all season, keeping any talk of the title under the surface and concentrating on a game-by-game basis. And in all fairness, it's a tactic that has worked well thus far for the ​Liverpool boss.

They are on course to break all sorts of records, including ​Manchester City's points tally from the 2017/18 season, but the German insists he and his side will not be distracted in their quest to bring the ​Premier League trophy to Merseyside for the first time ever.



