Jürgen Klopp Dedicates Premier League Title to People of Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has penned an open letter to the people of Liverpool dedicating the Reds' Premier League title victory to them.





Klopp's side have been runaway leaders almost all season and confirmation of their first title in 30 years was coming for what felt like an eternity, before Chelsea's 2-1 win over Manchester City made it official.





Writing to the Liverpool Echo, Klopp acknowledged that the achievement would not have been possible without the support of each and every person in the city.





"This is an incredible time for incredible supporters of an incredible club in an incredible city," he began. "For some of you, it is the end of a long wait for Liverpool to be champions, but whether you have been waiting for 30 years or 30 minutes I hope that you are enjoying this moment every bit as much as you deserve to.





"I have the great privilege of being manager of Liverpool Football Club. It is a privilege that I carry with me every single day because I know that I am working for you. I knew that Liverpool was a special place before I came here almost five years ago but it is only when you get to know the people that you feel the city’s heartbeat and then you are able to realise just how special it is.





"The actions and achievements of the players speak for themselves. All of the tributes that they have received are so deserved and as their manager I could not be more proud. But for all the focus on their ability and their commitment, one thing that has been overlooked is that as a group they understand exactly what it means to represent this city and carry its name.





"This is the petrol in their tank that is always there and it has fuelled us every step of the way."





Klopp also took the opportunity to thank Sir Kenny Dalglish and Steven Gerrard, who he described as the 'soul' and the 'legs' of Liverpool respectively, before giving one last shout-out to the fans. Although he condemned the crowds which gathered outside Anfield to celebrate the accomplishment, he made sure to thank them for their support.





"So we have brilliant players, incredible former players, outstanding owners and on top of that we have the best supporters that any club could ever wish for and their part in building the club, inspiring it and pushing it to be the best that it can be is so important that without it none of what we have achieved would be possible," he added.





Liverpool fans gathered outside Anfield to celebrate

"I love your passion, your songs, your refusal to accept defeat, your commitment, your understanding of the game and your faith in what we are doing. Even though you cannot be at our games at the moment I love that you still made sure that you were with us by making the Kop look like the Kop even if it cannot sound like it. I cannot begin to tell you how much the players and myself appreciated that and I have no doubt that it was one of the reasons why our performance against Crystal Palace was so good.





"For now, I would like to thank the supporters of Liverpool and the people of this city who have helped to make us champions. This is our moment. It is a special time in all of our lives and you are the ones who have made it possible. Each one of you is a champion in your own right and we cannot wait until we get the chance to celebrate what you have achieved."





