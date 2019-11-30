Jürgen Klopp Delivers Liverpool Injury Updates Ahead of Champions League Decider in Salzburg

Liverpool manager
“Today the people were shouting for Divock Origi," the manager said, via Liverpool's website. "I get that, I loved the performance of Origi [against Everton] but bringing him on just to say thank you when we have so many games?
“It was wonderful that we didn’t have to and the best part of the game was that we didn’t have to use Sadio Mané. He has been an all-time player in the last couple of weeks.
“We’ll see how we start on Tuesday, I have no idea about that now. But we could give these two, plus Gini and Adam, four players kind of a rest [on Saturday] and hopefully they are all fit again for Tuesday and we will make decisions.”
The Reds travel to Austria on Tuesday before Watford come to Anfield, ahead of a trip to Qatar - for most of the first-team squad - for the FIFA Club World Cup the following week.
A second-string side will stay home to take on Aston Villa in the EFL Cup quarter-final before Premier League duty recommences with a huge trip to Leicester on Boxing Day.
Source : 90min