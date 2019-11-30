Jürgen Klopp Delivers Liverpool Injury Updates Ahead of Champions League Decider in Salzburg

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has said he hopes to have Georginio Wijnaldum and Adam Lallana back in the picture for Tuesday's decisive Champions League tie with Red Bull Salzburg, after the duo missed Saturday's comfortable win over Bournemouth.





Both midfielders sat out the squad altogether for the trip to the south coast, and counted among six changes from the side who beat ​Everton three days prior, with teenagers Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott making the bench in their stead.





Klopp used Saturday's clash to rest a few others, with Sadio Mané dropping out for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Trent Alexander-Arnold also starting on the bench, although the latter was required to come on for Dejan Lovren in the first half.

Also sitting out was Divock Origi, who failed to make an appearance despite his two-goal showing against the Toffees. However, Klopp said the opportunity to rotate and rest players ahead of a key fixture on Tuesday was a welcome one amid a busy period for ​Liverpool .

“Today the people were shouting for Divock Origi," the manager said, via ​Liverpool's website. "I get that, I loved the performance of Origi [against Everton] but bringing him on just to say thank you when we have so many games?

“It was wonderful that we didn’t have to and the best part of the game was that we didn’t have to use Sadio Mané. He has been an all-time player in the last couple of weeks.

“We’ll see how we start on Tuesday, I have no idea about that now. But we could give these two, plus Gini and Adam, four players kind of a rest [on Saturday] and hopefully they are all fit again for Tuesday and we will make decisions.”

The Reds travel to Austria on Tuesday before Watford come to Anfield, ahead of a trip to Qatar - for most of the first-team squad - for the FIFA Club World Cup the following week.

A second-string side will stay home to take on Aston Villa in the EFL Cup quarter-final before Premier League duty recommences with a huge trip to ​Leicester on Boxing Day.

​For more from Robbie Copeland, follow him on Twitter!