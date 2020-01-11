Jürgen Klopp Gives Insight Into When He Decided to Take Liverpool Job

​ Jürgen Klopp has compared the moment he heard of Liverpool’s interest in making him boss to when he met his wife.





Klopp was appointed as Brendan Rodgers’ successor at Liverpool in 2015, following seven years at Borussia Dortmund.

The Reds have gone from strength to strength under the German’s stewardship, culminating in an unprecedented season which currently sees them unbeaten and 22 points clear of their nearest challengers.

Following his departure from Dortmund, Klopp confirmed that a number of clubs were interested in acquiring his services, but that he only had eyes for the Merseysiders once they came calling.

"There was a lot of interest, I had to make a holiday first," Klopp told ​Sky Sports.





"I heard from my agent that Liverpool is interested and I felt immediately 'oh god', it's like when I met my wife - I saw her and thought okay I marry her and it was like that with the club.

"It felt right from the first moment."

Despite having spent all of his playing and managerial career in his homeland, Klopp revealed that he had visited England prior to his employment with ​Liverpool, and said it had always been on his agenda to move there.

"I liked England before I lived here because when I was 18-years-old I was here for five or six weeks by train, interrail,” he added. “My cousin wanted to come [to England], we were just bed and breakfast, had a tent, from time to time we were on a camping ground.

"The weather was unfortunately really sh*t though. We did not use the tent too often because it was that wet, but bed and breakfast I loved.





"It was such a wonderful thing, so you had contact with people you usually don't have.

"You travel through a country, you meet all kinds of generations, some elderly people who were always really nice so that time I thought one day I want to live for a while in England."