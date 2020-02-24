Jürgen Klopp Hails 'Special' Liverpool After Matching Consecutive Premier League Wins Record

​Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has admitted he did not feel as though any team would ever come close to matching Manchester City's record of 18 consecutive Premier League victories.

It looked as though the Reds might miss out on equalling the feat after they slipped 2-1 behind against West Ham at Anfield, but goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané ultimately fired Liverpool to a record-matching win.

Speaking after the game (via the club's ​official website), Klopp confessed that the team have always been striving for a place in the history books.

"A couple of years ago, three or four, maybe in the beginning, I said we want to write our own stories, we want to create our own history," he revealed. "Obviously, the boys took really seriously what I said there and that’s all cool – but just not too important in the moment.

"It’s so special, the numbers are incredible, so difficult. We said it a couple of times, we spoke about wonderful games, brilliant games, we spoke about hard games, difficult games.

"Tonight was difficult obviously, so the number of wins you can only have if you win all of these games: the difficult ones, the easy ones – if there ever was one – the brilliant ones and the rougher, more grumpy ones. In the end, that’s what counts.

"I saw the boys tonight, they are ready to fight and as long as we are really ready to fight, nobody should worry, but we still have a lot of work to do."

The victory means ​Liverpool are now just 12 points away from ending their long wait for a ​Premier League title.

Next up for the Reds are meetings with Watford, Bournemouth and Everton, so if Manchester City win their next four games as well, the earliest Liverpool can win the title would be 21 March, when Crystal Palace visit Anfield.

However, if Pep Guardiola's side drop points, it is entirely possible that fans' dream of winning the title at Goodison Park one week earlier could come to fruition.

