Jürgen Klopp 'Has Already Held Virtual Meetings' With RB Leipzig's Timo Werner Over Summer Switch

Numerous sources have claimed that Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has held a meeting with RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner to discuss a potential move to Anfield this summer.





Despite interest from almost every European giant, the Reds appear the clear favourites to land Werner once the transfer window re-opens, although they are believed to have asked the German for more time to decide whether they want to make an official offer.





1. FSV Mainz 05 v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga

While Liverpool are hesitating, it appears as though Klopp has already been speaking to the German.





Raphael Honigstein told BT Sport (via The Express) that a meeting had taken place in the last few weeks, but a deal still looks a little complicated.





"I think it depends on what Liverpool want to do," Honigstein explained. "He is available because of a release clause so will cost £55m.





"I think there has been a virtual meeting between Jürgen Klopp and him in recent weeks. They are a little hesitant to pull the trigger because they don't know the impact of football coming back. He is waiting for things to fall into shape.





⚽️ '11

⚽️ '48

⚽️ '75



For the second time against Mainz this season, Timo Werner scores a hat-trick ?



A predator in front of goal.#BundesligaIsBack pic.twitter.com/ecYs1VUvoW — ??Ja! Watch the Bundesliga live on BT Sport?? (@btsportfootball) May 24, 2020

"This kind of deal which would usually be confirmed in April or May might not get announced until September or October."





This has since been backed up by Sport Bild, who confirmed Honigstein's suggestion of a meeting and even went as far as to insist that Klopp and Werner's discussion took place around Easter, but they state that this was the first meeting between the pair.





However, the first suggestion of a meeting between the two came from The Athletic's David Ornstein, who claimed that the pair had spoken before football was postponed in March.





Liverpool FC v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Even if the specific number of meetings is up for debate, it seems pretty certain that Klopp and Werner have spoken at least once in the past few months.





The boss is eager to add some more depth in attack this summer amid fears that he is over-reliant on Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino - with the former two likely to miss several games next season due to the scheduling of the Africa Cup of Nations.





Werner is believed to be Klopp's first choice recruit, but concerns over the current financial situation appear to have thrown a spanner in the works.





