Jürgen Klopp Insists Liverpool Cannot Celebrate Yet & Takes Dig at Man Utd Tactics

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has admitted fans can continue singing about winning the Premier League but his side will not join in until they are mathematically confirmed as champions.

Sunday's 2-0 win over Manchester United saw the Reds move 16 points clear at the top of the table and they still have a game in hand on their rivals. Understandably, fans inside Anfield have rarely held back when celebrating their team's chances of ending their 30-year wait for a league title.

However, speaking to ​Sky Sports after the game, Klopp was adamant his side are only concentrating on playing football and there will be no parties in the dressing room until the job is done.

"[The fans] can sing whatever they want, apart from my name, before the game is finished! I am not here to dictate what they have to sing. If our fans would not be in a good mood now, that would be really strange!" he said.

"What I can tell you is we are here to work, it's as easy as that. Of course, it's a very positive atmosphere, but I have to keep myself concentrated.

"We play on Thursday against ​Wolves, and to be honest I am only interested in that game and nothing else! Of course they are allowed to dream, free to sing whatever they want, as long as they do their job when we play. We will not be part of that party yet, but it's no problem."

The 2-0 win over ​United was yet another composed performance from ​Liverpool and Klopp was eager to praise his side's efforts against a team he felt were only there to try and frustrate Liverpool.

"All the boys, what a performance again, against an opponent with the quality of United and set up of United. They want to annoy us, they want to distract our game, they want to defend, to counter attack and all of this," Klopp added.

"They had moment where they played football, not too often, but in all other times it is difficult to create chances, but we did it, wow! The manner in which we created chances was exceptional, we really went up a level tonight.

"We defended with a lot of passion, big heart, and carried by a big atmosphere which is a big help. And then Alisson, what an assist, and ​Salah, what a goal!"

