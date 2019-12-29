Jürgen Klopp Insists Premier League Title Race Isn't Over Despite Liverpool's 13 Point Lead

​Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has insisted that his side cannot afford to lose concentration at any point during the remainder of the season if they want to lift the Premier League title.

The Reds picked up a hard-fought 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 13 points, and they still have a game in hand over their rivals as well.

Many have claimed that the title race is already over but, speaking after the game (via the club's ​official website), Klopp was adamant that his side must not take their foot off of the gas if they want to be champions.

"It is a long way to go for all of us," he said. "Everybody asks me how was my 2019; my 2019 was brilliant but it’s not important because we count seasons not years so the 2019/20 season is not over.

"We are halfway there, we still have 19 games to play and probably 18 or 19 of them will be like this tonight, for different reasons.

"We will now face teams who fight for the league with all they have, then the fight for the ​Champions League and European spots is reopened again so they will fight with all they have and we have to be ready.

"Who cares about points in December? We just created a basis which we will work with from now on, that’s all."

Despite his insistence that the title race is not over, it was again suggested to Klopp that his side may have already done enough to secure the title at the end of the season.

The pass. The assist. The finish. 



Fantastic views of Sadio Mane's winner 朗 pic.twitter.com/IYngTjGINH — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 29, 2019

The boss was not happy with the claim, adding that he will continue to work tirelessly until ​Liverpool have been mathematically confirmed as champions.

"If we would not be confident it would be really crazy but it’s not about knowing or wanting to know that it’s already done. That’s just a game with the media," he added. " Can you imagine really if you asked me ‘do you think it’s done?’ and I sat here and said ‘yeah, I think it’s done – we’ll still play of course, but I think it’s done’. That would be really crazy.

"It’s now five, six or seven weeks and you ask that question constantly and as a normal human being I have the same answer because it is not done. So discuss it if you want, ask me if you want, but don’t expect a different answer."

