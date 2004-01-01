Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp will make an assessment of Serbian midfielder Mark Grujic before deciding whether to offload him this summer.





Grujic joined Liverpool in January 2016 - as the first signing under Klopp - but has made just 14 appearances for the senior side since his move. The 24-year-old has been loaned out to three different clubs in that time, spending the past two seasons in the Bundesliga with Hertha BSC in Germany.





Grujic has played 54 games for Hertha across the past two years, scoring nine goals

After being dropped to the bench shortly before football was halted this season, Grujic was reinstated into Hertha's midfield under the newly appointed Bruno Labbadia following the resumption of play - starting each of the club's final nine games as they secured a tenth-placed Bundesliga finish.





According to the Berlin-based tabloid B.Z., the capital side are keen on either loaning Grujic for a third consecutive season or signing the Serbia international on a permanent deal.





The midfielder is currently training with his parent club after the German season's conclusion but Grujic has been clear what outcome he is hoping for.





Grujic said: “Manager [Sporting director] Michael Preetz said they will speak to the people from England to see what is possible. From day one, I felt like I was part of this club. Everyone made me feel like this is my club. And it's my club!"





No outfield player featured in more minutes for Hertha than Grujic this season

Following Grujic's strong end to the season, Klopp will reportedly make his final decision on the player after seeing him in training.





With money tight at the club, Grujic's sale could be used to help free up budget for new arrivals or contract renewals. However, in the current economic climate it may be decided that he is best served staying at Anfield for another season.





Grujic is not the only talent possibly on their way out of Anfield. Liverpool look set to lose the promising youngster Yasser Larouci after the 19-year-old rejected his latest contract offer.



