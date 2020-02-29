Jürgen Klopp Makes No Excuses as Shock Watford Defeat Ends Liverpool's 44-Match Unbeaten Streak

​Jürgen Klopp has insisted he has no explanation for Liverpool's shock 3-0 defeat to relegation-threatened Watford - a result that ended the Reds' 44-game unbeaten run and any hopes of emulating Arsenal's infamous 'Invincibles'.

A double from Ismaiïla Sarr and a finish from Troy Deeney saw the unprecedented streak routed in dramatic fashion at Vicarage Road on Saturday evening, also denying the Merseysiders a record-breaking 19th win on the bounce.

However, Klopp hopes the defeat could loosen the shackles and signal a return to the free-flowing football that has become synonymous with the Anfield club since he took charge, following a string of cagey performances.

Speaking to the ​Liverpool Echo, the German coach said: "I am not celebrating a 44-game run. Some people have said other numbers, and I’m not sure which is the right one because I don’t care who is right. I don’t know, I’m not interested.





"But I know things like this are really difficult. Because they boys have to be absolutely everything. Tiredness wasn’t a problem, no. Shape isn’t something you can take for granted, form isn’t something you can take for granted."





​Liverpool remain 22 points clear in the Premier League and can still secure the title in a matter of four games. Now the hope of an unbeaten season and record winning run is over, the charismatic former Dortmund manager is hopeful his side can start playing their best football again after some pragmatic performances of late.

He continued: “Tonight we were not good enough. It’s not now a plus for me that we look back years later and think Liverpool nearly did it. That’s not my main concern. You can’t change it.

“We were going to lose a game at some time, and we didn’t wait for it but it was clear it would happen. Tonight it happened and I see it rather positive that we got close to these records.

“Now we can play free football again and don’t have to try to get a record. We just have to try to win football games again, and that’s what we will do.”

To his credit, Klopp also praised Nigel Pearson's ​Watford side for their vigour in victory. “The biggest surprise for me is that Watford are fighting to stay in the league," he said. "It’s incredible given the quality they have."





Liverpool travel to west London to face Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday night and will be hoping to bounce back.