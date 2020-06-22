Jürgen Klopp Offers Injury Update on Mohamed Salah & Casualties From Everton Draw

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has admitted he is optimistic both James Milner and Joël Matip will soon recover from the injuries they picked up in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Everton.





The tame affair saw Milner limp off the field shortly before half-time, before Matip joined him on the treatment table towards the end of the game following a collision with Richarlison, leaving Klopp with more injury concerns to worry about.





James Milner pulled up shortly before half-time

Speaking in his post-match press conference (via the club's official website), Klopp hesitated to say that the pair would be back in time for Wednesday's meeting with Crystal Palace, but added he is hopeful that neither have suffered anything serious.





“Millie felt a hamstring a little bit, but we had this in the past," the Liverpool boss said. "Millie is not often injured and hopefully it is not serious. He is smart enough to show up in the moment when he feels it, so hopefully it was the right moment.





“Maybe not Wednesday [he will be available for], but after that I would hope for.





Joel Matip injured his toe during a clash with Richarlison

“Joël was unlucky and we had to make a quick decision. It was a situation with Richarlison and he bent or stretched his big toe.





"I don’t think a lot of people have had that; it is really painful, but hopefully it settles, the pain settles and then we will see. I hope nothing serious has happened, but I don’t know yet.”





While it seems like there are no major concerns over either player, these latest injuries will give even more headaches. He was forced to omit left-back Andy Robertson from his matchday squad after picking up a knock in training, while Mohamed Salah was only fit enough for the bench and went unused during the game.





“It’s a really special time and in this time, after four weeks’ pre-season and preparation, we cannot ignore that we play again on Wednesday," he added. "I just can’t. It’s not the last game of the season, so I have to think a little bit about it.





Mohamed Salah was an unused substitute in the 0-0 draw with Everton

“Some players couldn’t train in the last week – they trained, but not with the team – like Mo and Robbo, but yesterday they were in training and both looked really good. That’s why Mo is in the squad, Robbo not yet but on Wednesday [he will be] again.





“For Robbo, it was better to have a proper session today and then be in for Wednesday, and for Mo it is the right thing to do it like this.”





