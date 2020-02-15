Jürgen Klopp Offers Injury Update on Naby Keïta Ahead of Chelsea Clash

​Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has confirmed that midfielder Naby Keïta will not be fit to face Chelsea because of a hip injury.





The Guinea international missed Liverpool's 3-0 loss to Watford because of the injury (lucky him), but it was not believed to be anything too serious.

However, Klopp confirmed (via the club's ​official website ) that ​Keïta has not made it back in time for Tuesday's FA Cup clash with ​Chelsea , and it remains to be seen whether he will return for the following game.





"A little, little, little bit but enough with his hip," Klopp said of Keïta's fitness . "I can't really say more, that's the only information I got from the medical department. [He] is not ready [but] could be ready after that game, but for that game not. It's not serious but obviously serious enough."

That means that Keïta could return in time for Saturday's visit of ​Bournemouth , when ​Liverpool will look to get back to winning ways and ensure they don't lose their grip on the ​Premier League title. Oh right, they're still 22 points clear.





In the meantime, Klopp will have to look for other options, and the German himself will have to lead an FA Cup game for once after Under-23 boss Neil Critchley left to take charge of Blackpool.





Fortunately, both James Milner is available to fill in in midfield after recovering from his own injury, while Joe Gomez could also make his return to action after missing the ​Watford defeat.

It remains to be seen what kind of team Klopp will field. He could go all academy players and give his stars a break, but he will also be well aware of the need to bounce back from losses to both Watford and ​Atlético Madrid .





Chelsea are expected to play a strong side as they look to make a real statement against the league leaders, and a team of youngsters might not have enough to cope. After all, we all saw what happened when they faced ​Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup.

