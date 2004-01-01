Jürgen Klopp Offers Injury Updates on Joe Gomez & Joël Matip

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has revealed he expects to welcome centre back Joe Gomez back from injury imminently, but was less optimistic about Joël Matip's chances of a quick return.

Both players were absent from Sunday's 2-0 win over Chelsea, with Klopp forced to shift midfielder Fabinho back into defence, and he was unable to name another centre back on the bench as young Billy Koumetio was also sidelined.

Gomez had been expected to start but picked up a slight knock in the build-up, but Klopp confessed after the game (via the Liverpool Echo) that he is expecting to welcome the Englishman back to training on Monday.

“Joe actually should be fine, it was not a big one, but we have to see,” said Klopp. “He should be fine [on Monday] already."

However, he was less positive about Matip. The Cameroon international saw his 2019/20 season brought to an abrupt end with a foot injury back in June and, after returning during pre-season, has suffered a fresh setback.

“With Joel, it could be slightly different," Klopp added. "It’s not the worst thing in the world, but a few weeks, a couple of weeks, probably after the international break he will be ready again. So we have to see.

"It’s not cool, but it’s crazy. One day and then bam bam. Luckily we have Fabinho and he played an exceptional game, so that was really, really nice.”

Fabinho looked calm and composed alongside Virgil van Dijk, dealing with the threat of Timo Werner very well in the first half, and Klopp was eager to admit that he was delighted with the Brazilian's effort during the game.

"If Sadio [Mané] wouldn't have scored two goals, I think Fab would be a proper contender for man of the match," he added (via Goal).

"I loved his performance, he played outstanding. He helped us a lot with the ball and in defending as well, so yes, a proper performance."

