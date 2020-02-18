Jürgen Klopp Pens Heartwarming Response to Young Man Utd Fan Who Asked Liverpool to Lose

​ A young Manchester United fan who wrote to Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp asking him to ‘make [Liverpool] lose’ has received a surprise response.





Liverpool are currently 22 points clear of their nearest challenger Manchester City and are just weeks away from being crowned Premier League champions for the first time. Having won every league game this campaign bar a draw at rivals United, Klopp’s side are on course to break a whole host of records.

Ten-year-old United fan Daragh Curley reached out to Klopp and explained that the Reds’ winning streak is making him ‘very sad’ and requested the ​Liverpool boss make his side lose. As reported by the ​Daily Mail, the youngster’s letter read as follows:

"Dear Jurgen Klopp, My name is Daragh. I am 10 years old. I go to Glenswilly N.S in Donegal. I support Man United and the reason I am writing is to complain.

"Liverpool are winning too many games. If you win nine more games then you have the best unbeaten run in English football. Being a United fan that is very sad.

"So the next time Liverpool play please make them lose. You should just let the other team score. I hope I have convinced you to not win the league or win another match ever again. Yours sincerely, Daragh."

Despite Liverpool’s hectic schedule as they compete on three fronts, both domestically and in Europe, Klopp took the time to respond to the youngster, but he couldn’t provide the response the ​United fan was hoping for.

He wrote: "Unfortunately, on this occasion I cannot grant your request, not through choice anyway.

"As much as you want Liverpool to lose, it is my job to do everything that I can to help Liverpool to win as there are millions of people around the world who want that to happen so I really do not want to let them down."

Although Klopp conceded he was unable to sabotage his team’s run to the ​Premier League title, he did have a heartwarming message for the youngster.

"I can safely say that one thing that will not change is your passion for football and for your club. Manchester United are lucky to have you.

"Although our clubs are great rivals we also share a great respect for one another. This, to me, is what football is all about."

Liverpool host West Ham on Monday night as they look to stretch their unbeaten league run to 27 games this season and heap further misery on their Manchester rivals.

Young Daragh will be hoping ex-United boss David Moyes can grant him his wish, even if Jürgen Klopp can't.