Jürgen Klopp Provides Injury Update on Xherdan Shaqiri

​ Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp has confirmed Xherdan Shaqiri is not nearing a return to first team action.





Shaqiri has been sidelined with a calf problem since limping off in Switzerland’s UEFA Nations League clash against England in June.

The 28-year-old returned to Melwood following the injury for a scan which revealed he had suffered a tear in his muscle. The midfielder has suffered a number a setbacks since then, making just a handful of appearances, and Klopp has confirmed he is not expecting him to return to first team action any time soon.

“We want to give him the time. With a calf injury it is always very high risk, especially with his calves,” Klopp said as reported by ​This is Anfield.

“We cannot - we never did, but this time for sure not - put any time pressure on it.

“Because it’s obviously a difficult one, never a big one, but always big enough to keep him out for another two or three weeks.

“So we have to just wait. He’s not close to team training.”

The news will come as a blow to Klopp as his ​Liverpool side face a hectic schedule in the coming weeks. With the Merseysiders fighting on three fronts, both domestically and in Europe, they will need the full use of their squad as the season approaches its climax.

Rumours regarding Shaqiri’s future have been circulating over the past few months, with a reported loan bid from Italian side Roma being shunned in January. Sevilla were also said to be interested in the former Stoke man, but when asked about the proposed move Klopp refused to clarify, simply adding “we obviously didn’t find the 100 percent solution”.

Liverpool face ​West Ham at Anfield on Monday night, as they look to continue their unbeaten run this season and further tighten their grip on the ​Premier League title.