Jürgen Klopp Ready to Promote Liverpool Youngsters to Avoid 'Spending Millions'

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has warned fans that the club will not spend big this summer and he will instead look to promote more youngsters.





The Reds have spent big on the likes of Alisson and Virgil van Dijk in recent years which have helped steer them to Premier League and Champions League glory, but the financial impact of the coronavirus crisis is expected to prevent most teams from spending heavily this summer.





Klopp has previously confessed he would not be able to justify throwing money around this summer, but he has now insisted (via Sky Sports News) that his squad doesn't need that kind of investment anyway.





"Covid has of course influenced both sides with ins and outs, that is completely normal, and it's just not likely that it will be the most busy summer in the world," Klopp said. "But maybe at a later point in the year, if the transfer window is still open, we will know more.





"But this squad...look at it. It is not a squad you have to change now and say 'OK, we need this position and this position'. We don't have a first XI, I say we have a first 16 or 17, they can all play to the same level. But we have to use this, 100%.





"We cannot spend millions and millions and millions because we want to or we think it is nice to do. We never wanted that."





Instead of making new signings, Klopp added that he wants to focus on bringing through even more youngsters at Anfield.





"We want to strengthen this squad and this squad is strong. The problem with a strong squad is how do you improve a strong squad in the transfer market?" he said. "It works with money, obviously, that is possible. But it never works only with money.





"You have to be creative and we try to be creative. We try to find solutions internally and there is still a lot to come: we have three or four players who can make big steps."





The likes of midfielder Curtis Jones, right-back Neco Williams and winger Harvey Elliott are all close to breaking into Klopp's senior side, and it appears as though they will all be given the chance to further prove themselves next year.





