Jürgen Klopp Receives Full Backing From Shrewsbury Boss Sam Ricketts Over FA Cup Replay

Shrewsbury manager Sam Ricketts has backed Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp after he admitted he won't oversee Liverpool's FA Cup replay next week.

Klopp, who saw his team surrender a two-goal advantage to the Shrews in their FA Cup fourth round 2-2 draw on Sunday, has revealed he won't be in the dugout for the reverse fixture at Anfield.

And in spite of some corners of the footballing world voicing their disdain for the German's decision to miss next Tuesday's game, Shrews boss Sam Ricketts has backed the Reds gaffer.

As quoted by ​the Mirror, Ricketts was completely understanding of Klopp's priorities and the need for ​Liverpool to rest key players ahead of the ​Premier League title-run in.

"I fully understand Liverpool's position, they are fighting on all fronts for trophies and every three days they are there to get shot at," he said.

"This was our cup final and we will have another one at Anfield, whereas for Liverpool it is just another day.

"I can understand that point of view. They are fighting for the Premier League, fighting for the Champions League and at some point, those players need a rest. I can't read too much into it, we'll see nearer the time."

Klopp will instead take his senior players away on a mid-season break, reverse boss Neil Critchley will take up first-team managerial responsibilities.

It is not the first time that Critchley will have assumed the role of first-team manager, having filled in for Klopp when Liverpool were required to fulfil Club World Cup duties in Abu Dhabi.

Although Critchley will hoping for a vast improvement on his last game in charge which saw a very young Reds side crash out 5-0 away to ​Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

The Shrewsbury game will likely see a very similar line-up to the one dismantled by the Midlands side but it should be a far closer contest.