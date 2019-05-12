Jürgen Klopp Reveals Thoughts on Being Humble, His Relationship With Liverpool Players & More

Jürgen Klopp has provided an insight into his managerial style and a glimpse into his personal life, with his Liverpool side's title charge paused as a consequence of the coronavirus outbreak.
Klopp is often candid with the media and on this occasion he touched on topics as diverse as his playing career, becoming a father at a young age and his deep relationship with the Liverpool players.
Here are some of the highlights of the interview...
On Expectations of Success at Liverpool
"I'm not sure if I would recommend a job, but my job I could easily recommend because I was really lucky."
On His Time as a Player
Klopp spent the vast majority of his career playing for Mainz but he also had spells at various amateur clubs.
"I was a very average player. Obviously, I was not really good. But I still played all the time in my championship team and for different reasons obviously, every coach, every manager thought I was an important part of the team.
"I was the engine of the team. If something went wrong I told everybody and if possible, I told them how we can do better or what we have to do more of. I had that role even as a player."
On Being a Young Father
On Having a Deeper Relationship With His Players
"I don’t pretend I'm interested. I am interested. They know pretty much all about me, about my wife and my sons.
"It's important to know who you are working with and it's important to know why somebody is determined and motivated. Where are you coming from?
"Are you out there to earn money, which is fine, or are you here to make your family proud, or are you here to make a whole country proud? There are so many different things... I think I need to know them. That makes a relationship. They can talk to me and it’s always important."
On Switching Off From His Hectic Schedule
