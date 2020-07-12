Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has confessed that he wants to spend four more years at Anfield before thinking about the next move in his career.





The German has turned Liverpool from mid-table strugglers into champions of both England and Europe and is already heralded by many fans as one of the club's all-time greatest managers.





Klopp finally won the Champions League with Liverpool

Klopp signed a new contract in December which ties him to Liverpool until 2024, and he told SWR Sport that he doesn't plan on signing a new one and sees 2024 as the perfect time for him to walk away from Anfield.





He simply admitted that he wants 'four years at Liverpool' before taking a year off to recharge his batteries and contemplate his next move, which could be managing either a club or a national team, and he even refused to rule out retiring.





Christian Falk took to Twitter to reveal that Klopp is interested in becoming the manager of the German national team in the future, and the German FA are also keen on getting a deal done.





By 2024, Klopp will have spent nine years with Liverpool. He only managed seven with former sides Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund, and he has regularly spoken about how his enthusiastic management style often leaves him feeling burned out after so long.





Klopp has publicly backed Steven Gerrard to replace him

He has already revealed that he wants current Rangers boss Steven Gerrard to be the man to replace him down the line. Gerrard is also under contract until 2024, having put pen to paper on his deal on the exact same day as Klopp. Conspiracy theorists, where you at?





Klopp also confessed that he hopes to hold one of the biggest title celebration parties in history. The coronavirus outbreak forced the Reds to cancel a trophy parade, but Klopp believes the extra time could allow Liverpool to plan something enormous.





? C H A M P I O N S ?



The matchday programme cover for our clash with @ChelseaFC ? pic.twitter.com/91cTokbxej — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions ?) (@LFC) July 12, 2020

"The moment we can do that again, we want to celebrate the title," he said. "Even if that is a little strange, if you celebrate another title several months later. But Liverpool is an exceptional club, we will surely get something done.





"We're going to try to celebrate the title in a crazy way. We want to celebrate life. People can now plan longer so that they can be there. Maybe we can make something out of it that hasn't existed before."





For more from ​Tom Gott, follow him on ​Twitter!



