Jürgen Klopp Reveals Why He Didn't Give Liverpool Players the Hairdryer Treatment After Watford Loss

Jürgen Klopp has revealed why he was so accepting of Liverpool's performance following the Reds' first Premier League defeat of the season - a resounding 3-0 loss at Watford.

Viewers have become accustomed to seeing Liverpool press and attack with real verve this season, with the Merseysiders 22 points clear. However, their showing at Vicarage Road was lacking the qualities that have seen the Reds reach such giddy heights.

His team might have expected the hairdryer treatment following the result - an approach previously associated with Sir Alex Ferguson - however, Klopp seemed unexpectedly zen post-match.

Speaking ahead of his side's clash with Chelsea on Tuesday night (​via the Daily Star), Klopp was matter-of-fact regarding his post-match reaction.

"It can happen that I get angry with the players, but I didn't get angry with the players in this meeting," he said.

“From a common sense point of view, if I go in that meeting and shout at them like they have lost the last 10 games in a row because of a bad attitude, that would be really strange. I am not interested that after the meeting I feel better.

“I am interested in the boys getting the right information and it can be more emotional - I would not say angry - or less emotional. I f you need to analyse, you analyse and analysis is not really emotional.

“It is looking at the facts and we were just not good enough. That is the easy answer."

It's part of Klopp's charm and success that he often does the unexpected when others will do the expected.

​Liverpool have an opportunity to immediately bounce back from the weekend's defeat and reach the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Looking ahead to the match with ​Chelsea , Klopp spoke of the qualities of Frank Lampard's side: “Chelsea are a football-playing side and from a passing point of view one of the top, top, top sides.

“We need to find a solution to that. It will be a different challenge."