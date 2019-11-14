Jürgen Klopp Says There's Still Room for Improvement for One Liverpool Player

​Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp must be very pleased with how his side are doing right now - but he thinks that central defender Joe Gomez could still improve.

Gomez has started nine games this season and has managed to take advantage of Joel Matip's injury. He's formed a great partnership with Virgil van Dijk in recent weeks, which saw Liverpool secure seven clean sheets in a row before conceding to Wolves on Thursday.

However, Klopp thinks that the 22-year-old could still work on a few things in order to become the finished article.

Speaking to Liverpool's official website after the game, the German stated: "[He is in] Incredible shape, absolutely. But I expect that from Joe and today I saw a few things he can do better.





" As I said, if the boys would not be in the shape they are in, we have no chance to win football games in that league. Everybody wants to beat us obviously, that’s normal, so they are all, and Joe as well, in an outstanding shape.





"But he, like the team, has still things he can do better like we can do a lot of things better.”





The Reds went 16 points clear at the top of the table with a ​2-1 win at Molineux. With each win, they're closer to breaking Manchester City's Premier League record of 100 points in a season, and could still end the season unbeaten.

Klopp's side have only conceded 15 goals in 23 league games, while keeping a league high nine clean sheets. But according to the ​Liverpool boss, there seems to still be room for improvement for the Englishman.

Gomez is capable of playing both in the heart of the defence and at right-back. The former Charlton man still has a big future ahead of him at the age of 22, so there is plenty of time to reach his peak.

He'll not only have an eye on a first Premier League title, but also his place in England's Euro 2020 squad this summer. Gomez could cement a starting spot for Gareth Southgate's side if he improves on his current good form.