Jürgen Klopp Speaks Out About Liverpool Links to Kylian Mbappé & Jadon Sancho (Again)

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has addressed the persistent rumours between his club and some of Europe's most exciting young attacking talent.





The runaway Premier League leaders have been the subject of never-ending transfer links to the likes of Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappé and Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho.





Yet, Klopp (not for the first time) has made it clear he's happy with the squad he has.





Kylian Mbappé became the second most expensive player in history when PSG bought him from Monaco for £130m in 2018

It would take upward of £100m (or even £200m) to sign either of those talented forwards and it has been fairly well established that Liverpool are not prepared to spend that kind of money in the near future.





When asked about the pair of players in an exclusive interview with beIN Sports Klopp said: “Look, I cannot answer those kinds of questions without creating headlines the next day, I know that's what I don't want to do.





"They are all exceptional players. The players they are now [is] because of their own attitude, because of their skills and all that stuff. I love watching them but I have no problem that I never trained one of them."





Mohamed Salah (L) and Sadio Mané (R) have scored 30 Premier League goals between them this season

Klopp was keen to stress how content he was with his current crop of players who have dropped points in just two Premier League games this season, saying: "Sadio Mané is young enough and Mo Salah is young enough to be in that group for the next few years.





“I am completely happy with the boys that I have, but I never thought about the others. When I am at a club then I work with the players I have, I don’t dream about other players. If we can get one of them in the future, we will see, but we will make the best of the situation we have."





RB Leipzig's striker Timo Werner is another who has been perennially linked with a move to Anfield and these rumours that Klopp was forced to address are only ignited further when players such as Trent Alexander-Arnold become effusive in their praise for these players.



