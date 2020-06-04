Jürgen Klopp Speaks Out on Timo Werner & Kai Havertz as Liverpool Turn Down Big Signings

Jurgen Klopp has spoken of his admiration for Bundesliga stars Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, even though it looks as if Liverpool have passed up on the opportunity to make a move for either player this summer.





Though Werner - the second-highest goalscorer in the Bundesliga this season - has been mentioned as a potential target for the Reds for some time, it was sensationally revealed this week that Liverpool's Premier League rivals Chelsea are instead set to add the German to their ranks.





Timo Werner is close to joining Chelsea in a deal worth almost €60M, according to reports in Germany. | ✍️ @matthewOCS — 90min (@90min_Football) June 4, 2020

Likewise, Klopp's side has also been extensively linked with a bid for his Havertz, but the German media have indicated that the Bayer Leverkusen man is being heavily pursued by Bayern Munich among others with the Reds set to pass on the bidding war.





Liverpool instead look set for a low-key summer, with the club apparently not willing to splash the cash in the current economic climate, nor risk disrupting an already dominant squad.





Though the Premier League champions-elect likely won't be adding either to their ranks this summer, Klopp spoke to Sky Germany about his appreciation of Werner and Havertz, while outlining the club's policy with regard to future deals.





Kai Havertz has been linked with Liverpool

"There are a lot of good players on this planet," Klopp said. "Timo Werner is a great player, Kai Havertz is a great player."





The Champions League winner went on to emphasise the difficult nature of making signings in football's new post-pandemic landscape.





"Right time, opportunity - everything has to come together," Klopp added.





"Six, seven weeks ago, we didn't know if we could play again this year. If we hadn't played the second half of the season, we would have thought, 'OK, when can you really play football again?' And now it starts right away.





Jurgen Klopp has been speaking about transfer policy in the coronavirus age

"We act as if everything is already settled. It's not settled. We use this little loophole we've been left to play football again. Everything else we have to see the moment it happens. We can't pretend now that everything's going to be fine in the future."





Klopp warned in general that Liverpool would not be making too many extravagant signings in a 'quiet' period for the club.





"It's rather quiet here (at Liverpool) at the moment," Klopp added. "I think it's safe to say. If you want to take it seriously and run a normal business and depend on income and have no idea how much you will earn... especially because we don't know when we can start playing with spectators again.





Defenders trying to bring him down not once, but twice. Timo Werner would take the Premier League by storm! ⚡️pic.twitter.com/ZW8zS3pwiU — 90min (@90min_Football) June 5, 2020

"At the moment, all clubs are losing money. Without spectators, we have to pay back the season tickets and probably sell none next year. At least maybe without the first 10 or 15 games. The VIP areas won't be packed and the tickets won't be sold. This will have an impact on other partners and things will look a bit different.





"Discussing with the players about things like salary waivers and on the other hand buying a player for £50-60m, we have to explain."



