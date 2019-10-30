Jürgen Klopp to Watch Shrewsbury Clash on Live Feed & Could Offer Half-Time Team Talk

​Liverpool will provide manager Jürgen Klopp with a special live feed to watch his side's FA Cup replay with Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday and he will be given the chance to conduct a half-time team talk.

The boss has faced intense criticism for his decision to skip the game to go on a winter break with his senior players, leaving academy manager Neil Critchley to lead a young side out at Anfield.

However, as noted by ​The Mirror, Klopp will still watch the game closely via the live feed, which will give him the opportunity to speak to the young squad during half-time, just like he did in the Carabao Cup meeting with ​Aston Villa.

“Jürgen spoke at half-time [at Villa]. It was a message that came through, which I have to say was brilliant at that moment," Critchley said.

“Even though we were going off the pitch thinking ‘we’ve played all right there but we’re getting beat 4-0’ it creates that element of doubt in your mind about whether you are doing the right thing and if you need to do something different.

“So when you get a message from the manager saying ‘don’t change anything, carry on doing what you’re doing, you’ve been brilliant’, it just clears all that doubt in your mind and you can give that message to the players.

"That option is available [on Tuesday], yes. But that's up to the manager. Another great quality of the manager is he trusts people to do their job. The best support he gives the players is he gives them a chance and an opportunity."

Critchley went on to offer some team news for the game. He specifically revealed that he was yet to decide whether Curtis Jones or Pedro Chirivella would be the team captain, but hinted that he would go with the former as he would become ​Liverpool's youngest-ever captain.

"Curtis has been our captain for the Under-23s this season but he wasn’t captain in the Aston Villa game because he was away at the Club World Cup,” Critchley said.

“So I shall toss the coin and see which one [player] it lands on. Would he be the club’s youngest-ever captain? Well, he might give me a double-headed coin to flick then.”

Source : 90min